9-1-1 season 7 episode 6 return date hopes at ABC

First and foremost, though, let’s just start by noting a little bit of the bad news: There is no new episode set for next week. Instead, the network seems to be planning to give you all three parts of the cruise ship disaster as a three-part repeat event starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. There is some logic to this if the goal is to build the overall audience for the show a little bit more … but this doesn’t mean that we are even remotely happy about it right now from a patience point of view.

Now, we should note that The Futon Critic is noting that episode 6 may not air until we get around to Thursday, May 2, which is a little bit of a surprise, if true. That would mean that the show would not wrap up until after May sweeps, which is unusual for a lot of network TV shows these days. Then again, we are also in the midst of a more than unusual situation thanks to what’s been going on here with the industry strikes of last year.

While there are no specifics at this point for what lies ahead, we will go ahead and state this — we do anticipate that there is a lot of action, but also more personal stories. Seeing Buck’s continued journey of self-discovery is going to be one of the most exciting parts of the season at this point, largely because it was such a surprise in the 100th episode.

Also, we don’t tend to think that the show is going to introduce a new love interest like Tommy and then abandon the story right away!

