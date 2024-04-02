9-1-1 renewed early by ABC for season 8!

After just three episodes of 9-1-1 season 7 on ABC, the network has clearly seen enough: A season 8 is officially on the way!

The network has officially ordered another chapter of the Angela Bassett – Peter Krause series and in some ways, this should not come as too great of a shock. Just remember that this is a series that delivered strong viewership throughout its three-part cruise-ship saga, and that the network pushed it hard after moving it over from Fox after so many years. They have used it to bolster the rest of their Thursday-night lineup, which includes the long-running Grey’s Anatomy as well as the final season of Station 19.

If there was any reason at all for concern here, it was the fact that this is a pretty expensive show to make, at least compared to a lot of other network TV dramas that are out there. We don’t think that there was ever a guarantee that it was going to perform at its new home but in the end, we are pretty darn happy that it did! Another season hopefully will also mean more episodes, as season 7 of 9-1-1 was cut a little short following the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes of last year.

At the very least, there are still a lot of other episodes to be excited about down the road this season, and it includes one that will feature a bizarre crossover with The Bachelor. If you are cynical about this and/or hate reality TV, the only thing that we can tell you is that it’s not meant to be the only part of the episode that matters — it’s more of an Easter egg that will give ABC a chance to bring the show more viewers.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

