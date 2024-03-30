9-1-1 season 7 episode 4 spoilers: More on Buck’s big story

There is a chance you know a thing or two already about 9-1-1 season 7 episode 4 over on ABC — namely, the crossover with The Bachelor.

With that being said, there is so much more coming in this story beyond just a tie-in to another reality TV show, and that is something that we imagine is going to be apparent in due time here. The title alone gives you a clue that we’re getting somewhat of a Buck-focused episode here in “Buck Bothered and Bewildered.” How else do you read that?

Meanwhile, check out the full season 7 episode 4 synopsis with more insight all about what’s coming up here:

Upon her return to shore, Athena’s son, Harry, finds himself in trouble with the law. Meanwhile, Buck grows envious as Eddie forms a close bond with someone else, and the 118 rescue a woman who’s stuck on receiving a rose at an iconic mansion.

The storyline here with Buck and Eddie is one that we imagine a lot of people out there being more than familiar with to a certain degree, as this is something that happens a lot in real life. You formed close bonds with people and in the end, you want to feel like those are special. Because of that, it can be a little bit tricky in the event that you see them starting to grow close to someone else.

Personally, we still think that Buck and Eddie are going to be fine — after all, it’s hard to imagine them not being, given that the two of them are so integral to the show and its success over the years.

