9-1-1 season 7 episode 4 spoilers: More on Buck's big story

9-1-1 season 7
Photo: ABC

There is a chance you know a thing or two already about 9-1-1 season 7 episode 4 over on ABC — namely, the crossover with The Bachelor.

With that being said, there is so much more coming in this story beyond just a tie-in to another reality TV show, and that is something that we imagine is going to be apparent in due time here. The title alone gives you a clue that we’re getting somewhat of a Buck-focused episode here in “Buck Bothered and Bewildered.” How else do you read that?

Meanwhile, check out the full season 7 episode 4 synopsis with more insight all about what’s coming up here:

Upon her return to shore, Athena’s son, Harry, finds himself in trouble with the law. Meanwhile, Buck grows envious as Eddie forms a close bond with someone else, and the 118 rescue a woman who’s stuck on receiving a rose at an iconic mansion.

The storyline here with Buck and Eddie is one that we imagine a lot of people out there being more than familiar with to a certain degree, as this is something that happens a lot in real life. You formed close bonds with people and in the end, you want to feel like those are special. Because of that, it can be a little bit tricky in the event that you see them starting to grow close to someone else.

Personally, we still think that Buck and Eddie are going to be fine — after all, it’s hard to imagine them not being, given that the two of them are so integral to the show and its success over the years.

What do you most want to see on 9-1-1 season 7 episode 4, based on a lot of what we know at the moment?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

