Fire Country season 2 episode 6 video: A Mickey Fox intro

Tomorrow night on CBS is going to give you a chance to see Fire Country season 2 episode 6 arrive — why not learn more now?

Well, one of the top stories for “Alert the Sheriff” is actually obvious just within the title alone — this is a chance to learn a little bit more about Morena Baccarin as Mickey Fox, the deputy Sheriff at Edgewater who has actually held onto that position for a rather long time already. She’s well-acquainted with a lot of people in the community both in good and bad ways, and you can geta reasonable sense of that now in the latest preview.

If you head over to Parade right now, you will be able to get a much better sense of exactly what we are talking about here. After all, within this preview is a scene featuring the character doing her best to speak to a suspected criminal in another helicopter. (Clearly, the producers had no problem working with a big budget here!)

One of the things that is going to be really fun about Mickey’s introduction here is seeing how she operates around Edgewater and exactly how she takes on a lot of criminals at the same time. She may also have a history with Bode and his entire family that is not obvious at present.

After all, the idea here is that Mickey is going to eventually be the star of her own spin-off at some point down the road, and the producers want to do whatever they can in order to ensure that there are possible crossovers at some point. Let’s just go ahead and prepare for that … at least in the event the spin-off picks up. (Given the ratings for the original, it feels likely.)

