The Amazing Race 36 episode 6: Who is in the prime spot?

As we prepare for the Megaleg that lies ahead on The Amazing Race 36 episode 6, there is one question to ask — can Ricky & Cesar actually be stopped?

At this point in the race, after all, it is pretty clear who the frontrunners are to win the whole thing. These two have won several legs in a row and also seem to exhibit the qualities that you would want any major contender to have on this show. They are smart, likable, and certainly do not seem to let any major adversity get to them. We know that this is not always easy to do given the frantic environment of the show, but they are finding a way in order to properly pull it off.

Now, of course the challenge here comes in how they are all putting a massive target on their backs. Everyone knows how good they are and at some point, it is fair to assume that a U-Turn is going to come into the picture and cause some chaos.

Is that happening next week? The promo for what lies head here does not exactly give that away, but it does indicate that the sheer number of roadblocks, detours, and various challenges coming up are absolutely going to be grueling and/or difficult to deal with. Teams are going to face adversity, and one team in particular (in Derek & Shelisa) has some catching up to. They are one that we’re personally rooting for, mostly because their personality and relationship are infectious.

Also, in general we hope that there is a big equalizer going into Argentina — since this leg is going to be so grueling, it makes the most sense if everyone is more or less starting off in the same exact spot. Whether or not we get that remains to be seen.

