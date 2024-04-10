Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Shemar Moore hopes

Is there any reason at all to hope for a Shemar Moore return on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2? Make no mistake that we want it! However, this also does not mean that it is something that will actually happen.

The most important thing that has to be noted here is that, once again, Moore has indicated that he would be interested in coming back. Speaking on the subject to First for Women, here is what the actor had to say:

“If The Young and the Restless called me today, I would go … If Criminal Minds asked me to come back, I’d go. Because you never forget where you came from. It sounds cliche and maybe cheesy, but it’s also true.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

We do think the challenge that comes with a return as Morgan right now is simply scheduling, as he has been working on the final season of SWAT while season 2 of the Paramount+ show is in production. Is there a chance that he could pop over and film for a few hours? Maybe, but it’d be a super-small cameo! We tend to think that the more likely scenario here is in the event that there is a season 3 for Evolution down the road and he has more of an opening in his schedule.

As for whether or not other Criminal Minds alum are interested in coming back, both Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney have been quiet as of late. Sure, we remain hopeful that Reid or Simmons could turn up at some point, but we know within the world of television already that there are no guarantees.

Related – Check out some more news on a potential Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date

Do you think there is a good chance we will see Shemar Moore moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates as we get closer to a premiere.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







