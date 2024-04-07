Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: April ’24 update

Where do things stand this April when it comes to a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date over on Paramount+? The demand is certainly here, especially when you consider that it has been more than a year since the first season wrapped up.

Now, we should go ahead and note that production for the crime drama remains very much underway, and there are some exciting things to come! Remember that the first season ended with both a cliffhanger and a ton of questions about the mysterious organization Gold Star. They clearly have some ties to season 1 Big Bad Elias Voit, plus potentially some high-level officials.

It is clear at this point that there’s a ton to look forward to … but we also think the chances of getting a premiere date announcement this month pretty darn unlikely. It could still happen, but we tend to think it is more likely that news comes out here either in May or June. Fingers crossed, we actually get a chance to return to the BAU at some point this summer!

One of the things that absolutely does help Criminal Minds: Evolution is simply the fact that it does not require a ton of special effects and with that, a lot of these episodes can be turned around pretty fast. That’s a huge benefit for the streaming service, which certainly needs a show like this back as soon as humanly possible.

Could we get a surprise or two?

We sure hope so. Nothing has been reported about a Matthew Gray Gubler return, but we will forever cross our fingers. Meanwhile, with filming on The Wheel of Time done for now, is there a chance that Daniel Henney could come back?

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

