Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date: September?

Is there a chance that we are going to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date at some point in September? Like any good sleuth, let’s take a look at the evidence.

Let’s begin here with exhibit A, as earlier this month, the surprising revelation came out that Hulu still wants the mystery starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin on the air this summer. Suffice it to say, this shocked us on a number of levels. We did not think that we were going to see the show back so soon — why would we? Production started a good bit later this season than what we saw in season 3, so it felt like a fall premiere date was far more likely.

Well, now let’s get into technicalities. A good chunk of September is still technically “summer,” so our question right now if whether or not a launch right after Labor Day makes the most sense here. This would give the post-production team plenty of time to edit together these episodes, while also ensuring that the show is not pushed into too late in the year.

For those interested in a better breakdown of what the story is going to be coming up, Only Murders in the Building season 4 is going to chronicle the investigation that follows the death of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), which we saw at the end of season 3. She was Charles’ longtime stunt double and she was killed at a distance. Because of this, we do have all of those questions about whether or not this murder was done thinking that Charles was going to be a victim instead.

