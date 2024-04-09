Only Murders in the Building season 4: Richard Kind joins!

Just in case there were not enough awesome performers already on board Only Murders in the Building for season 4, let’s add Richard Kind to the mix!

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to see the legendary character actor (who we personally know best from Spin City) in some sort of recurring role. He joins a roster of people including Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and many more — none of these characters have official roles attached to them yet, as the Hulu series is keeping that hush-hush. In general, the bulk of the upcoming episodes is going to be built around unraveling the death of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), who was killed in Charles’ apartment in the season 3 finale.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

One of the things that is great about Kind is that he can play very sweet, tender characters who could turn on a dime. Could his character be a killer? We can’t rule it out.

In other casting news…

Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen and Jin Ha have also been added for the new season, according to the aforementioned report. While none of them have the name recognition of a Richard Kind, they could still prove to have a valuable part in the story. It is, at the very least, something to keep your eyes peeled for as we get a little bit further into everything.

In general, we’d say to expect a lot of what you’ve come to know and love about this show over the years when it returns. Namely, we’re talking here about a mixture of humor, mystery, and great characters across the board.

Related – When is Only Murders in the Building season 4 actually going to premiere on Hulu?

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4, especially with Richard Kind on board?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







