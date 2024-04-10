House of the Dragon season 2: Future of Game of Thrones spinoffs

We know that House of the Dragon season 2 is coming to HBO on June 16, but this week has also produced bad news from the Game of Thrones universe. After all, Kit Harington confirmed that for the time being, it appears as though we are not going to be seeing the Jon Snow sequel series come to pass. It was in development for several months, but the network and producers failed to come up with a story that made the project worthwhile.

So with this project no over, what else can we say about the rest of the franchise? It’s complicated, but there is still a lot to look forward to down the road.

First and foremost, let’s just begin by noting the following: There is still at least one other confirmed prequel to the original show coming in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. That was confirmed some time ago and the two main characters (Dunk & Egg, as they are known in the George R.R. Martin source material) are coming back.

Beyond this, let’s start by noting that there is a third season of House of the Dragon that is likely to happen. It may not be confirmed as of yet, but that just feels like a formality. Meanwhile, there is at least one other named prequel in the works — one about Aegon’s conquest, in other words how House Targeryan ultimately came to be in so much power in the first place across the Seven Kingdoms. This show feels like it has plenty of potential of its own, so we would look at this as the next potential show to get a green light.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

