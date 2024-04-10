Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 4/10/23?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We have had a decent run as of late.

Unfortunately, this run is going to be over for the time being — all three of these shows are going to be off the air for a good while. There are no new episodes tonight and the same goes for next week … and then also the week after that. The plan here is for all three shows to come back on Wednesday, May 1 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. There are four installments remaining for each one of these shows, and obviously there is a lot of ground that needs to be covered.

To be specific, one of the most notable stories coming up is going to be how Tracy Spiridakos’ character of Hailey Upton ends up leaving Chicago PD after being a part of it for so many years. We’d love to think that a reunion between her and Jay Halstead is in the cards and yet at the same time, nothing is confirmed there.

In general, we do tend to think that all three of these shows are going to have some sort of cliffhanger, and we say that mostly because that’s been most of what we have seen through the vast majority of their runs. They want to find a way to keep you watching — and luckily, all three of them have already been renewed!

Who no further synopses for upcoming episodes?

We do love to share some of them in these articles but at the same time, there’s a reason why we aren’t doing it here — nothing has been released yet! To be specific, we are simply too far away to see anything.

