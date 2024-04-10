Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date: EP on long wait

As many of you out there know at this point, we are facing a pretty long wait to see Outlander season 7 episode 9 back on Starz. The network has confirmed a November return date for the second half of this season, and we’ll be honest: We were totally shocked when that was first announced. By the time it premieres, filming for this season will have been done for over a year and a half!

We’ve said this before, but we do think the delay here is tied primarily to Starz wanting there to be less of a break between the end of season 7 and the eventual start of the eighth and final season, which is currently in production. Still, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to put these eight episodes so far away from season 7A, to the point where it feels like a completely separate season in its own right.

Speaking in a new interview with the Daily Record, here is some of what executive producer Maril Davis had to say about the controversial return date — plus, a reminder that she and the other producers have no say in the matter:

“I get a lot of questions about this online and unfortunately, this is completely out of my hands, it’s more of a STARZ decision and they obviously have their reasons for doing it, that’s a little above my pay grade … We just go in and we do what we’re told, we weren’t told in the beginning that there would be a break although we imagined there would be, there was probably going to be, but didn’t know for sure.”

We do think the producers at least did their part in trying to structure the season the right way, ending episode 8 in a manner that would fit a midseason finale. We do know that the remainder of this season will look and feel different, but that’s mostly due to the fact that Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian are back in Scotland. Prepare for nostalgia overload here!

