FBI: International season 3 episode 9 promo: Raines in danger?

If you were hoping to see a Raines spotlight at some point on FBI: International, is season 3 episode 9 going to offer that? Based on the promo for what we saw tonight, it certainly appears that way.

We know that the title for this episode is “Rules of Blackjack,” but it certainly feels like the characters within the Fly Team are playing a far more dangerous game … one that isn’t a game at all. At one point in the preview you see Andre’s name shouted out as he is presumably chasing down a cop killer, and we are curious to see exactly what some of the aftermath here will be.

Do we think the show would actually kill him off at this point? Not really, mostly due to the fact that we’ve already lost one serious regular this year. Yet, we do think that they at least want you worried about what is going to be coming up next.

One more thing to note at the moment here is simply: There is still a lot of story still to tell this season, and we hope that a lot of the characters each get their own moment in the sun. Sure, we recognize that this is a shorter season brought on by some of the strikes of last year. Still, we do want to see as much content as possible crammed in for a lot of these characters. Is that really too much to ask? We don’t tend to think so.

Based on where things are right now, it feels clear that the finale is going to be coming to mid-to-late May. We wouldn’t rule out a cliffhanger with this show, but it’s also far from guaranteed either.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

