NCIS season 22: Early episode count, premiere date hopes

Following the big news yesterday that we are getting an NCIS season 22 at CBS, what more can we say in terms of a premiere date?

Well, the first thing that we really should say here is pretty simple: We don’t think anyone should expect a repeat of what happened in season 21. Barring some sort of labor strike or other shocking development, we imagine that the goal will be to bring the long-running crime drama back in September / early October. The network wants things back to normal, especially since it makes the most sense to them to fill up a good chunk of their 2024-25 schedule with shows that generate big profits. This is one of them.

So what about the episode count? Even though CBS has not divulged anything yet here publicly, it is our feeling that we do something within the 18-22 range. That would be enough to fill out a lot of the schedule and give the writers plenty of time to cook up some great stuff.

For those of you wondering why we may not be getting 24 episodes (which we did used to get here once upon a time), we totally understand! It just feels like that’s not something that has happened a lot post-pandemic with a lot of shows for whatever reason; we know that it can cost a lot to produce that many episodes, and it remains to be seen if people are going to be interested in ever going in that direction again.

Odds are, a specific premiere date for season 22 will be confirmed over the summer. In May, we should at least get confirmation as to where it stands on the fall schedule. (We don’t expect much in terms of a timeslot change.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

