Special Ops: Lioness season 2: Zoe Saldaña hoping for renewal

For those of you who are still holding out hope for a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 at Paramount+, know that Zoe Saldaña is there with you! She was one of the stars of the Taylor Sheridan thriller as Joe, and we saw her and several other characters go on a fascinating journey throughout the first batch episodes.

We’ve said for a while that in terms of commercial success, there are plenty of reasons to see the series back for more. Really, it is just a measure of getting the story together and making sure the cast is available, which is not necessarily that easy.

Speaking on a new edition of The Discourse podcast, Saldaña refuted any notion that this show is over after just one season:

“No, no, no, we are very much in talks for a season two … We’re very grateful that the show was received well.

“There were critics that, if they were harsh in the beginning, after watching the show, they came back for a reevaluation. I was very grateful that they felt compelled to do that. And I’m indebted.”

Zoe also explained that one of the reasons for the wait at present simply is tied to what’s going on in terms of Sheridan’s busy schedule.

“I think that Taylor right now is one of the most in-demand film and TV creators right now. And he’s popular for a reason … I think that he writes really, really well. I’m happy that he decided to also write a show like ‘Lioness’ about the women in service. And yeah, I just can’t wait. I can’t wait for us to sort of understand and know when and where and how and what we’re going to be doing for season two.”

Given the heartbreaking end of season 1 — especially in terms of Cruz and Aaliyah — we are beyond curious to see where the story goes. We’ll just have to wait and see if it happens.

