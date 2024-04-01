Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal: An April 2024 update

For everyone out there hoping to see news on Special Ops: Lioness season 2 at some point before the end of April, what are the actual odds? This feels like a chance to dive further into what is one of the greatest shows over on Paramount+, but also one of the bigger mysteries that is out there.

After all, what are the powers-that-be waiting for here? It does honestly feel like a pretty legitimate question, especially when you think about the success, both creatively and commercially, for what we saw with the first batch of episodes.

For the time being, let’s just start off here by noting that in theory, enough time has passed for the streaming service to have plenty of information regarding the performance of the first season. That isn’t something to worry about here. Rather than being too concerned over that, we think the focus instead should be on Taylor Sheridan and the rest of the production team. If they think that there is a worthy story for a season 2 of Special Ops: Lioness, it could happen. With that being said, though, we don’t think that anyone out there is going to be moving to rush things along when there is no real reason for them to do so.

Would we love to see an announcement in April? Absolutely, and we do think there is a reasonable chance. However, this does not mean that filming would be starting off in the immediate future. Remember that there are some other shows that seem to be top priority for Sheridan right now, with the top two being Yellowstone and then the prequel 1923 — these are two of the biggest commercial successes for him, and they are also the two that have been off the air for the longest amount of time.

