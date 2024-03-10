Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal: A way to make it happen

If you have been reading here for quite some time, then you already know how eager we are to see a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 happen. How can we not want it? This is a show that managed to deliver an incredibly entertaining first season, and one that also included a handful of major surprises along the way. We never saw the end of the show coming based on what was there pretty early on!

Now that we have said all of this, let’s have a larger conversation here about how Paramount+ could boost some of these numbers — even though they are already pretty great. Let’s just say that it has to do with making use of something that is already there.

For those who are not aware, the first season of Tulsa King is going to be coming to CBS this summer. Why not consider something similar with Special Ops: Lioness? There is a great case to trying to make something like this happen, largely in that it would help to get some awareness out there and expose viewers to a great story that they may not have known about otherwise.

Now, we should say that as of this writing, we’ve yet to hear any plans that make us think that the first season of the show could or would air on CBS, but we do think that it makes a certain amount of sense that we end up seeing them consider it. If they do, don’t be shocked if that reveal coincides with a proper season 2 renewal. It would, after all, assert further their commitment to bringing these stories to you long-term, and it is easy to be excited for that possibility.

For now, we’re willing to believe that a big part of the delay has to do with us waiting to see what the story would be, given that the first season set the stage for a lot of possible directions with Joe, Cruz, and plenty of others.

