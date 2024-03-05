Special Ops: Lioness season 2 premiere date hopes: 2025 likely?

We should start off here by noting that a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 still does not have an official green light. Are we hopeful? Sure, but there are some boxes that need to be checked off.

We will be among the first to admit that for a good while now, we’ve wondered what Paramount+ is waiting for. This is clearly one of their more successful shows and yet, they’ve said very little about its future.

What is going on here? Well, we can say that there are a few different things we are left to consider, whether it be trying to figure out a budget or Taylor Sheridan taking his time with the story. We tend to think that the latter is more of what is going on here, given that his focus at present may be more on Yellowstone and/or 1923, which have both been off the air for longer stretches of time at this point. We do think that the larger world of Lioness could be revisited again, but what we’re trying to get at here is simple: Even if this show is renewed, we don’t expect it until 2025.

After all, think from the standpoint of urgency. Insofar as we see things right now, there is no real reason here to think that the powers-that-be are going to be interested in rushing things along. They have no real reason to. Their priority is more than likely going to be just allowing the show a chance to be developed and filmed with the best attention to detail possible. This is a pretty ambitious production, after all, and a possible season 2 could be even bigger. Viewers will still watch it in 2025, so there doesn’t have to be a last-minute squeeze to get it back next year.

As we do continue the rest of this waiting game, hopefully the folks at Paramount also realize that it is Cruz’s story that viewers are most invested in at this point. How can we not be after what we saw with her and Aaliyah in the finale?

