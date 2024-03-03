Special Ops: Lioness season 2: Will Nicole Kidman still appear?

As we look a little more towards a possible Special Ops: Lioness season 2 at Paramount+, there are a ton of different possibilities. Remember here that with the way that season 1 ended, you can easily make the case that the show could reinvent itself in a totally different way with new characters and a different operation.

Is that what we want? Hardly. We grew accustomed to seeing Joe, Cruz, Kaitlyn, and so many other people across the first season, but for the sake of this article there is one TV legend we want to put firmly in the spotlight: Nicole Kidman. How can we not?

If you think back to the lead-up to season 1, the actress was very much featured in a lot of the promotion, even if ironically, she did not necessarily have the biggest role of anyone in the cast. This makes her season 2 status more unclear, especially since the show has already found an audience and beyond just that, you also have to wonder a little bit further about her own schedule. Kidman has a myriad of upcoming projects including Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, and that is without thinking about the possibility of more Big Little Lies or whatever she is hoping to bring to the table in the film world.

For the time being, we’re going to remain hopeful that Kidman could be back given that nothing has been said to the contrary. Also, we tend to imagine that this is not the most complicated show for her to shoot and a lot of her scenes could be done in a short window of time.

With all of that being said, let’s just take a wait and see approach on this, shall we? We still have to figure out if we are getting more of the series at all…

