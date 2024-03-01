Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal: A March 2024 update

Now that we are into March 2024, what can we say about a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal? Is there hope for news soon?

There’s no question at this point that executive producer Taylor Sheridan has executive-produced quite a massive array of programming, both for Paramount+ and the Paramount Network. Many of the shows like Yellowstone and Tulsa King are big hits. However, Lioness remains to us the most fascinating of all the entries. You can look at it on paper and just assume that it is yet another war program but in doing that, you miss out on much of the plot. This is a show that is actually out to say something greater about fighting for a cause and the complicated nature of humanity in general. That is without even mentioning the great performances and the relationship between Cruz and Aaliyah that defined much of the latter episodes.

Alas, at this point nothing about a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 has been confirmed, but we are cautiously optimistic we could hear about a renewal either this month or at some point fairly soon. The show seemed to perform well enough to deserve it, and there have been headlines as of late regarding some of Sheridan’s other projects.

Personally, we tend to think the biggest hold-up is probably just how much work the producer does have on his plate. Right now the greater Yellowstone universe is probably the top priority, especially since the main show has been off the air now for over a year. Given that Sheridan writes so much of that show as well as 1923, they understandably take up a lot of his time.

Sure, it is also true that Special Ops: Lioness star Nicole Kidman has a myriad of other projects, but given the amount of screen time she has here, we honestly don’t think that would delay a season 2 all that much. If you love this show, let’s just continue to cross our fingers and hope for more news soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Special Ops: Lioness, including more discussion on what the future could be

Do you think we are going to get a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal soon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







