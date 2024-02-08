Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal: A February 2024 update

With us now deep into February 2024, are we any closer at all to getting news on a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal?

Obviously, it goes without saying that we want it. We’ve said this a few times already, but this is one of those shows that managed to surpass every single expectation that we had going in. We anticipated it being a military / espionage spy series and it had those elements; however, it also contained this powerful and heartbreaking love story that made Cruz question why she was a part of the Lioness program in the first place. The poignant season 1 finale raised a ton of questions about her future and now, we have nothing left to do but sit back and wait for some more answers on that very thing.

Now, let’s get to the bad news: We’ve yet to see any official word that Special Ops: Lioness is coming back, even if there’s plenty of hope. Over the past couple of months we’ve seen various interviews saying that even now, the future is ambiguous, and we tend to think personally that a lot of it is due to Taylor Sheridan’s busy schedule. Because of the WGA strike of last year, he is likely far behind schedule on many of his other projects including Yellowstone and 1923 — two series where he has a tremendous amount of creative control over everything. That’s without mentioning some of his other shows, where he serves as an executive producer and is very much involved.

Hopefully, we’ll at least learn is we get to see more of the Lioness program by the summer — if that happens, this would at the very least open the door for a 2025 return. We’re trying to not get our hopes up further than this right now … but we’d of course be thrilled if other insight comes out beforehand.

