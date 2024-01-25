Special Ops: Lioness season 2: Star talks renewal mystery

Given that we are nearing the end of January, shouldn’t we have some more news on a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal?

Well, on paper it feels easy to argue that this is something that we’d love to have back ASAP. Who wouldn’t? The first season may be one of the most underrated shows of 2023, one that combined action with drama, mystery, and a heartbreaking romance that was totally unexpected at the start of the season. It also asked important questions about military operations — this was not your standard war drama bout a tactical team taking on the bad guys.

With the way that season 1 concluded, you can certainly ask questions as to what a season 2 would look like, let alone who would star. Does Laysla De Oliveira have any idea if Cruz will come back, after she basically swore off the entire program? Speaking to TVLine, she made it clear that she is even still in the dark as of now:

You know what? I don’t know. I’m honestly on the same journey as you. I just show up! But I think whatever Taylor [Sheridan] has planned, if he has something planned, it is going to be great.

As for what is taking so long for us to get news on the future of Lioness, we tend to think it is tied to a number of facts, with Sheridan’s own busy schedule. The biggest thing to remember here is that he did not write during the long WGA strike last year, and there are two other shows in Yellowstone as well as 1923 that he writes extensively. With production on both of those shows expected to start over the next several months, we tend to think that those have to be top priority. Also, remember for a moment here that the two shows are among the most popular ones that Paramount has.

