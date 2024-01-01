Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal: January hopes

Is there any chance that we are going to learn something more about Special Ops: Lioness season 2 over the course of January? We certainly would love nothing more than a few more nuggets of information, but is that going to happen?

The logic for wanting this, at least at the time of this writing, is pretty darn clear. It has been several months at this point since the first season wrapped, and it feels like the audience enthusiasm for more is there. We do think that Lioness was one of the most surprising shows of 2023 on many fronts. It was easy to think entering the season that this was yet another military action thriller featuring cookie-cutter characters struggling with the weight of the job. However, after watching, this is clearly not the case. These characters were nuanced, layered, and often even questioning the very job they have. That was especially the case with Cruz at the end of the season 1 finale, amidst a complicated and very unexpected love story.

Now, our hope is that a season 2 is really just a matter of time from getting that green light, and there is no real reason to think that we are facing some sort of exponentially long wait unless Paramount+ wants to give Taylor Sheridan time to figure out the story. The only other complication would be figuring out the characters to come back. There’s a chance we get more news in January, but it is hardly a guarantee.

If the series does get renewed for a season 2, our hope is that it will be ready to go at some point in 2025. Our hope is that filming would be underway later this year, but we don’t think it would be Sheridan’s #1 priority right now. Commercially, that would probably have to be the end of Yellowstone given its massive success. Without it, we’re pretty sure that a lot of his other shows would fail to exist.

