Special Ops: Lioness season 2 star talks Aaliyah’s future

Are we going to have a chance to see Aaliyah back for Special Ops: Lioness season 2 over on Paramount+? This is obviously a point of interest! One of the best things about the first season was the relationship between Cruz and Aaliyah, though it ended in a shocking and tragic manner. Cruz killed Aaliyah’s father and with that, completed her mission. However, what sort of damage did she do along the way? We can’t imagine what Aaliyah feels in the aftermath of all that happened, especially when there are so many lies that she was told.

So what are the chances that we see more of this particular character moving forward? For the time being, let’s just say that there are a lot of mysteries still (including when or if it will be renewed). Speaking to Deadline, Laysla De Oliveira (who plays Cruz) had the following to say about a potential Aaliyah return:

I have no idea. I really, I feel like this story can go in so many ways. What do you do when you kill someone’s father? It’s such a beautiful love. But it’s also a tragic love story.

In the end, this is really up to executive producer Taylor Sheridan to figure out, but our primary question remains the same as it’s been. What is the story that he is trying to tell? Is this about the complicated nature of “heroism” through the eyes of the US military, or a story about Cruz finding this powerful connection only to lose it? There are so many different ways the story could go moving forward, though to us, it is clear that the latter may be more effective and unique.

After all, it is that subversion of expectations that made season 1 of Lioness so special, and made us all the more excited for what the future could hold.

