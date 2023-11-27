Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal: Is still there hope?

It has been a good stretch of time now since the Special Ops: Lioness season 1 finale arrived on Paramount+. So, where’s the talk about a season 2?

Well, among the fan base that’s out there, that conversation never stopped. It’s been going on for a good while now and really, we’re at a point now where we are just waiting to see what Paramount+ decides. We do understand that there are a lot of people who are frustrated by the long wait, and we do wish that there is something we could say here to make the wait a little bit easier. Unfortunately, we don’t have that.

Instead, all we can really say is that it is not extremely unusual for the streaming service to take this long to make a decision on the future. They waited a long time to renew Mayor of Kingstown, though there were some other variables that went into that including the health of Jeremy Renner. Also, remember that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes were underway for many months and that may have caused things to stall for a while.

We do remain hopeful that there will be more Lioness, but this does also lead to another interesting question as to what the future could be. So much of the promotion for season 1 likely made you think that this was just another carbon-copy military drama, and it really became this complicated, beautiful, and tragic love story between two characters in Aaliyah and Cruz who found each other in the most impossible way. Unfortunately, Cruz’s job divided them again when she completed her mission in the finale. Would Aaliyah ever forgive her, and could they ever find each other again?

To us personally, this is the story that we would want to see told, given that we’re more invested in these characters than anyone else within the world of this show. However, there’s no guarantee that this is the story that a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 would want to tell. This is why so much of the process right now feels like a great unknown.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Special Ops: Lioness, including a few more discussions about the finale

Do you still think there’s a good chance that a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal is going to happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







