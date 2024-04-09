Will Trent season 2 episode 7 return date hopes at ABC

After what you see tonight on ABC, do you find yourselves curious in getting a Will Trent season 2 episode 7 return date? We absolutely understand you wanting more of the show. Unfortunately, you will be stuck waiting a while for it.

In what is clearly a move designed to hold onto this show for as much of May sweeps as possible, there is no new installment of the show next week. Meanwhile, there is also not one set for April 23, either. The absolute earliest you could anticipate seeing the series back is when we get around to Tuesday, April 30 — honestly, we’d be shocked if the series is not back at that point.

If there is a big reason to have the series back then, it’s simply this: There are four more episodes to go, and this would set the show up perfectly to end on May 21, one of the final days of sweeps.

The one drawback to getting a hiatus at this point is simply not having too much information when it comes to what lies ahead. While we’re sure that there’s a chance to see some more standalone cases, equally important here is the opportunity to learn something more about Will’s past. This is something that we are getting a chance to get some more insight into tonight thanks to his uncle, and this could just be scratching the surface of whatever else is coming. In general, there is a lot to look forward to!

In general, let’s just continue to applaud this show for finding a way to bring a lot of great content to the air while also switching between different genres. At times, Will Trent can be deathly serious; meanwhile, at other points it generates great laughter.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Will Trent now, including some other details on the season 3 renewal

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 2 episode 7 at ABC?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







