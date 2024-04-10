When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 2 video: A birthday card

This weekend you will have a chance to see When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 2 arrive — why not prepare with the sweetest scene ever?

What we are able to offer you today is a quick look at how Elizabeth is going to be preparing for Nathan’s birthday, and how she’s even getting a little bit of help from Little Jack in order to make that happen.

If you head over to the show’s official YouTube page right now, you can see a sneak preview for this episode (titled “Tomorrow Never Knows”) that features Erin Krakow’s character working on a banner while Little Jack works on a card. He encourages her that it’s going to be great, and he also shows her a card featuring cartoon versions of himself, his mom, Nathan, and Allie as though they are a big, happy family.

(If this doesn’t elicit and “aww” from you, what will on this show?)

We do think that this moment serves at least as a small reminder of what we could be seeing the rest of the way this season, as it is pretty clear that Elizabeth and Nathan are being drawn towards each other. She’s obviously thinking about him, and we don’t think it’s a coincidence that he hasn’t quite moved on romantically. We do feel like something more is going to be coming here, but it won’t be rushed. Maybe come the When Calls the Heart finale, something will be further cemented … but even then, we’re not going to sit here and say that anything is guaranteed. We are just fine for the slow ride.

Also, for this episode in particular, we’re more than okay just embracing the little things with their relationship!

