When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 2 promo: Happy Birthday?

In just under a week, you are going to have a chance to see When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 2. What’s at the center of it?

Well, based on the promo that we saw last night, it does feel like the show is going to stay on the same blue-sky vibe that we saw during a lot of the premiere. Elizabeth and Nathan are clearly building towards a romance, and that is one of the reasons why she and Allie are working in order to celebrate her birthday. There are going to be some fantastic opportunities for them to share a few moments together, but that doesn’t mean that they are going to be together immediately.

The promo also did hype up that there are some more moments coming for Mei and Mike, and that is another prospective romance to watch. Seeing all of this play out is going to bring out plenty of smiles, but there’s a chance that there could still be a certain element of drama, as well.

So, where could it come from? For now, we look mostly in the direction of Lucas and what happened to him after the election. He is moving forward with his initiatives and yet, there are still so many other problems that need to be considered — including how certain people don’t want others digging into the attempts on his life. This is going to have to come out at some point, and we tend to think that there is going to be an incredible amount of drama that comes along with that.

We are ready for what could be an emotional storyline there and yet, it’s easy to be hopeful about the road ahead in general. Here’s to hoping for a fun season, and one less controversial than what we had last year.

