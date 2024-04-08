Why did Kayla Wallace leave When Calls the Heart, Fiona?

Why did Kayla Wallace leave When Calls the Heart and her character of Fiona? There’s a good chance you may be wondering that following tonight’s premiere. We learned out of the blue that the character was in Nashville, and that was more or less it. It may be all the closure that we’re going to get for this character.

So why is this happening? Well, we should note that with a show like this, there are a lot of reasons why a departure can happen. It can be creative, financial, or personal in nature — sometimes, an actor may just want to stretch their wings.

One thing that we can say at this point is that Wallace has some BIG things coming — she is a series regular on the upcoming Taylor Sheridan – Paramount+ series Landman, which is a pretty prestigious gig. It’s also something that will take up a good bit of time in the near future.

Now, is the door still open for a return at some point? Never say never, especially given her real-life relationship with Kevin McGarry. We just hope that in the event the character does return, there’s a chance that she will have a pretty substantial story and an opportunity to truly shine. It makes some sense to want that in the event you do return to Hope Valley down the road.

One of the great things about this show

If you are a part of Hope Valley, even for a short period of time, rest assured you remain a part of the show family. Hearties are one of the most passionate fandoms out there for a reason, and we do think that there are reasons to be excited about what Wallace has coming down the pipeline.

Related – Check out more news on When Calls the Heart, including some season 11 episode 2 news

What do you think about Fiona’s sudden departure on When Calls the Heart?

Are you excited to see Wallace over on Landman when it premieres? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







