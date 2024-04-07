When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 2: Nathan’s big party

Following the big premiere that you saw on Hallmark Channel tonight, do you want more on When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 2? It’s hard to blame you, and we are happy to say that there are so many things to look forward to!

So, what’s a big one? Well, think in terms of an opportunity to celebrate with Nathan at the center of it. While we know that the producers are going to take their time pairing up Erin Krakow’s character with the Mountie, the signs are going to be here — including that she is going to take some time to plan a birthday party for him. Who doesn’t love that? Of course, we don’t expect everything to go according to plan — after all, when does that happen in life? There still should be reasons aplenty to smile by the end, though, and that is something that does still make us happy.

To get a few more details all about what’s next, be sure to check out the full When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 2 synopsis below:

Elizabeth (Krakow) and Allie (Jaeda Lily Miller) plan a birthday party for Nathan (McGarry). Lee (Smith) and Rosemary (Hutton) weigh business responsibilities against family time. Lucas (McNally) settles into his role as governor.

What’s one of the long-term stories of the season going to be?

Beyond the potential Elizabeth – Nathan romance, things with Lucas in charge could also be something fun to watch. Still, it is fair to imagine that there is some sort of looming threat on the surface. It could be the person responsible for shooting Lucas; or, someone else who wants to shut down Hope Valley. That is, after all, a recurring theme of this show, and something that they do love to bring to the table here and there.

