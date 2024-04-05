When Calls the Heart season 11: More from Erin Krakow, cast!

In just two days, you are going to have a chance to check out the When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere. Are you ready to dive into Hope Valley once more?

If you’ve been reading a lot of the press that is out there, you know a thing or two about what the main stories here are going to be. After all, Elizabeth and Nathan are seemingly gravitating towards each other once more, while Lucas is trying to piece together what happened to him shortly after the election. There are a ton of questions to be answered and of course, we’re excited to see how they all are!

Without further ado, though, why not hear a little bit more from the cast? If you head over to this link, you can see a new discussion featuring Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, and Jack Wagner as they set the table for what could be an epic and romantic batch of episodes. They answer a lot of questions, but of course also don’t give all that much away. There have to still be a few mysteries here, right?

While we do think there are parts of Hope Valley that are evolving, at the same time the show does still have a specific DNA. The tone will be the same thing you’ve come to know over time, inspirational and lighthearted and community-focused.

One big question we’re wondering…

Are we going to get a season 12 renewal early into the season? Don’t be shocked if it happens, given that it almost needs to in order for the filming timeline to be what it needs to for the next batch of episodes. We’re optimistic, especially since there hasn’t been all that much of a layoff between seasons here.

Related – Could Abigail return for a possible When Calls the Heart season 12?

What are you most excited to check out moving into When Calls the Heart season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







