When Calls the Heart season 12: Erin Krakow on Abigail possibility

Even though there is no official When Calls the Heart season 12 at Hallmark Channel as of yet, can we still look ahead? We tend to think so!

In particular, there is a lot to think about here from the vantage point of whether or not we have a chance to ever see Abigail again on the series. Lori Loughlin’s exit was the subject of plenty of headlines when it happened, and for reasons at the time that were very much obvious. However, she remains close to some of the cast, and she did just make an appearance on Curb Your Enthusiasm making fun of her own self-image following the college admissions scandal. (She also turned up briefly in a When Hope Calls special.)

Speaking to TV Insider, star (and executive producer) Erin Krakow made it clear that she would like to see Loughlin back, but also noted that there are a lot of variables that would be at play:

“[Obviously], it’s tricky … I will say, because I don’t want to get people’s hopes up too high, Abigail does not currently return in Season 11, and I hope that doesn’t feel like a bait and switch for anyone when they see Gowen go to her door at the end of Season 10. It is more about Gowen’s journey to self-discovery and self-forgiveness. But I would love it if she could come back. That would be just the greatest.”

We do appreciate Krakow coming out and saying that Lori will not appear in season 11, even if this was noted out there some time ago, as well. It is a way for everyone to at least know where things are right now and beyond that, what the chances are down the line. We do certainly think it is possible — even if it’s not some full-time thing, an appearance for an episode or two could bring some nostalgia in for longtime fans.

