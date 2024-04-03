When Calls the Heart season 11 video: Erin Krakow on changes

As you get prepared to see the When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere over on Hallmark Channel, it appears that changes are in order. So, what are some of those changes going to look like? There is a good bit to think about here, and there are some parts of it that you may know about already!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new video featuring star and executive producer Erin Krakow discussing a number of the changes that exist at the heart of the story this time around.

The most obvious one here is one that we have seen on a number of different occasions already: Elizabeth has a different appearance! This is something that comes as a result of a number of different things, but mostly, it is a desire to find a new sense of self. Her relationship with Lucas is over (albeit in a romantic sense), and she doesn’t want to just sit around and wallow in self-pity. Instead, you are going to see the character with shorter hair and some different outfits — they’re showing ankles this season!

In a way, you can consider a lot of what you see in When Calls the Heart season 11 a more modern approach to life, but we also do not think that there are going to be a lot of fundamental shifts here when it comes to the tone. Instead, it is our sentiment that we will continue to see a lot of romance, drama, and of course family at the core of the narrative. This is a series that has a very keen idea of why people watch.

With all of this in mind, why not go ahead and watch live this weekend? The more who do, the better the chances of a season 12.

