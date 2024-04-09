Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: April ’24 update

What could we be learning about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 over the course of this April? Well, demand is high. Also, there is good reason for that! The first season was not only a big-budget epic, but it also had the lovely distinction of getting progressively better as time went on. We also got some more connections to the world of the original books.

In theory, you can now argue that more details about the second season are imminent, given the fact that production has been wrapped for a long time now and with that, post-production has to be pretty far along.

Does this mean that some news is coming? Well, let’s just go ahead and share the bad news: Probably not this month. For the time being, the top priority for Prime Video is going to be working in order to promote the upcoming Fallout and then after that, The Boys. After we get around to May, some attention may start to shift over to the world of Middle-earth again. Doesn’t that make a good bit of sense? They will want to at least start to get the ball rolling for whatever is going to be coming up down the pipeline once Fallout is in the rearview mirror.

The easiest assumption of all to make here is simply that season 2 is going be coming in the fall and by virtue of that, a specific date will be revealed in the summer. There are going to be plenty of trailers and marketing out there for this new season, which actually could get so much more into those title rings. It’s ironic that for all of the hype, they didn’t start to become a factor until close to the end of season 1.

