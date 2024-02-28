Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3: Early work begins

Even though Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 is not official as of yet, there is brand-new reason for hope.

After all, consider this — today, Amazon and Prime Video confirmed (via The Hollywood Reporter) that showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne have inked a new three-year deal with Amazon MGM Studios. With that, they are beginning early work outlining and prepping a possible third season. We know that back when this ambitious project was first ordered, there was a plan for it to last several seasons — despite it being one of the most expensive shows of its kind on record, it clearly is something that Amazon is committed to.

In a statement alongside this new deal, here is what Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders had to say:

“We began this remarkable journey with JD and Patrick more than five and a half years ago and have never looked back … We continue to be amazed by the scope and scale of their vision and the enormous global success achieved by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in its record-breaking first season. We can’t wait for Prime Video customers to experience the epic adventure and high-stakes drama that JD and Patrick are continuing to build throughout season two and beyond. Naturally, the studio is thrilled to extend our overall deal with these brilliant creative minds as they continue to deliver on their passion for great storytelling.”

What about season 2?

Rest assured, it is still coming at some point later this year. Production has been done on it for a while and with that, everyone behind the scenes is really just working in post-production to ensure that these installments are ready for a massive global release. There is so much work to be done here, and none of it is easy.

