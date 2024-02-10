Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: February update

Where do things stand as of February 2024 when it comes to Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2? Well, it is certainly a viable question!

After all, consider this from the jump here the fact that filming for this season has been done for several months now and yet, it has not shown up in any of Prime Video’s promotional videos for the year so far. For now, their top priorities seem to be twofold: The upcoming video-game adaptation of Fallout and then after that, pushing the new season of The Boys, which we tend to believe will arrive in the summer.

Because of these priorities, we’re not sure that we will see anything from their look at the J.R.R. Tolkien world until we get around to the spring or early summer. It is certainly hard to imagine them promoting anything super-hard now unless they surprise everyone with a commercial during the Super Bowl tomorrow. Most of the news about casting they already have out there; meanwhile, any video teaser will likely come in a super-specific venue to maximize exposure.

We certainly believe that the expectations for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 are through the roof and in a lot of ways, they have to be. The first season was one of the most expensive projects in the history of television, and the reception to some of the earlier episodes was decidedly mixed. We do think that the story got increasingly better as it went along, so we hope that over time, viewers have checked the show out and are pretty eager to see whatever lies ahead from here. The season 1 finale certainly raised the stakes by introducing a key part of Tolkien lore — we’re hesitant to say anything more if you are behind!

