Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: More violence?

As many of you may be aware at the moment, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is 100% coming. Not only that, but production is wrapped on the latest batch of episodes!

Just based alone on the way that season 1 concluded, it feels fair to say that there is a lot of chaos and drama that could be coming up down the road now. How can there not be? Just think about it for a moment here: The next batch of episodes will have a more present Sauron, new characters, and also an even more expanded world than what we’ve seen already. There are also going to be some more epic battles.

In speaking on the subject of what lies ahead now to Deadline, here is what show director Charlotte Brändström had to say:

“You know the characters, so it becomes darker and more dramatic, I think … It’s probably a bit more violent, and then I have big battlefields. But like in New Zealand, just rain and mud, and lights and torches, and everything that we established together.

“You just try to continue as well as you can with what you have, and what I love about this show is that it’s really about character. It’s grounded and it’s organic, and there’s no magic that is not justified. There’s no weird light effects, but the magic comes from the sky, from the wind, from the ashes, from the fire. And we continued with the sort of lighting we established in Season 1, as well.”

Of course, we do tend to think the violence and intensity is only going to continue from here on out. While there were a lot of huge moments across the first season, there was also a lot of work done when it comes to setting the table. There was a feeling from the start that this project was meant to last many seasons and because of that, very little was rushed along.

