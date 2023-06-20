Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 filming wraps

If you are excited to see Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 premiere on Prime Video next year, we do have some good news. Earlier this month, production officially wrapped on the series in the UK!

As many of you know at this point, filming moved from New Zealand to the aforementioned country for the second season, and that cameras started to roll on the new batch of episodes last year. There was clearly a lot of story to cover this time around, whether it be the formation of more rings to the sudden creation of Mordor following the revelation about Sauron’s identity. We do think that it took the series a little while to really get momentum going but once it did, the end result was fairly fantastic.

Of course, just because Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is done in production does not mean that it will be ready to go ASAP in 2024. There is a lot of post-production that is being done on a show like this thanks to its huge number of visual effects. It is one of the most expensive shows in the history of television for a reason! Middle-earth needs to feel immersive, and that is the next goal that everyone has here.

We do know that Prime Video does love to get the ball rolling when it comes to promotion on a show like this rather early, and we do think you will see something similar here. With that in mind, don’t be shocked if we learn the premiere date by the end of this year, and then there is a long promotional rollout with teasers, trailers, and a whole lot more.

So long as this show continues to build up steam and bring in familiar parts of the J.R.R. Tolkien world, we tend to think we’ll be happy in the end.

