When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 4 spoilers: Lucas’ past…

We recognize that we will be waiting until close to the end of the month to see When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 4 arrive on Hallmark Channel. Still, there’s a lot to say about it in advance!

On paper, it appears as though this is going to be one of the creepier episodes of the story, given that the title here is “Along Came a Spider.” However, the actual story that you’re going to get here could be cheerful at times! This is a celebration of Easter, but in the midst of that, a mysterious arrival could cause some chaos — and offer a look into Lucas’ past.

Want to learn more? Then check out the full When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 4 synopsis below:

It’s Easter in Hope Valley. Elizabeth (Krakow) organizes an egg hunt with help from Nathan (McGarry). A visitor from Lucas’ (McNally) past gets the town talking. Angela (Vienna Leacock, Molly of Denali) and Cooper (Elias Leacock, The Boys) seek to mend a relationship.

Given how great holidays often are in the town, we certainly think that you’re going to be seeing some fun and festive stuff in here! Also, this is going to be another chance for Elizabeth and Nathan to spend some time together — and also to get to build towards what could be a romantic relationship. We certainly think that we’re going to see things get there, but at the same time, the producers and Erin Krakow both have indicated that this will take some time. This is not going to be a story that moves quickly, and really it shouldn’t when you sit back and think about what some of these characters have gone through already.

