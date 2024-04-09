NCIS season 21: The Tony – Ziva spin-off filming timeline

During last night’s huge NCIS special on CBS, we had a chance to learn a little bit more about the Tony – Ziva spin-off set for Paramount+.

Were there a lot of big surprises? Not necessarily. Michael Weatherly expressed just how excited he is to get to work, and also teased that after something shocking happens with Tony’s post NCIS-gig, he, Ziva, and their daughter Tali have to go on the road.

When it comes to filming, we have a somewhat-decent sense of what is going to be happening. Production is going to be starting off in the summer seemingly in Budapest, though there could be a few other locations used throughout. Weatherly noted that being on Paramount+ allows for them to have more creative leeway, and given how the streaming service often works, it is our anticipation that we will be getting somewhere around ten episodes for this show. (More confirmation will come there in due time.)

Now, of course it is still far too early to say anything for certain when it comes to a premiere date but given the information we have at present, it feels like an early 2025 launch is most likely. After all, this franchise is already going to have enough content in the fall when it comes to potentially the main show and NCIS: Hawaii, if they are both renewed. Also, there is the NCIS: Origins prequel on the way, and then there is the second season of NCIS: Sydney. Production on that show is starting at a time when it could return this summer, but nothing has been said about that just yet.

Hopefully, in the months ahead we’ll learn more about the Tony – Ziva show, including who else could be a part of it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

