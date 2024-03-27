NCIS season 21: Sean Murray talks NCIS: Origins prequel

As we prepare for the 1,000th episode of the NCIS franchise, isn’t it clear that there are so many different things to look forward to?

For us personally, one that is absolutely standing out right now is the prequel NCIS: Origins, and for a pretty darn good reason. This show is going to feature the earlier days of Gibbs, and Mark Harmon will be on board as both an executive producer in addition to serving as narrator.

While the rest of the original show’s core cast may not be involved in the prequel, they still have their own thoughts to share. Why not look towards Sean Murray? He knows Harmon better than anyone on the show these days, and it was only fitting that McGee was the person Gibbs had his final scene with up in Alaska.

In speaking on this further to TV Insider, here is what Murray had to say:

“I was aware of it before it got going. I knew about the initial ideas of it and stuff, but NCIS: Origins sounds to me something that could be very, very cool … I mean, Gibbs in the early days of NIS and back when it was called NIS and not NCIS, I think that will be really interesting and I’m looking forward to seeing it.

“I’ve talked to Mark a little bit about it, and I know he’s excited about it. I’m sure the quality control on that one is going to be—I think they’re going to hold on to that one pretty good. I think it’s going to be done really well. I really do.”

The plan is for the prequel to air at some point during the 2024-25 season, and it is also not the only spin-off currently in the works! Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly are also getting their own show as Ziva and Tony, with that one coming to Paramount+ down the road.

