NCIS season 21 to get 1,000th franchise episode special

For those who are not aware at the moment, NCIS season 21 is going to get an opportunity to do something extremely special on April 15. We’re getting close to the 1,000th episode for the franchise overall!

Given that this is such a rare feat — and one that few shows out there ever come close to achieving, we can’t say that we’re shocked that there is going to be an entertainment special all about this. On April 8 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, you are going to get an official Entertainment Tonight special in place of the standard episode. Note that this isn’t taking the place of any normal episode, and the count remains the same for season 21.

This one-hour ET special, celebrating 1,000 episodes of the NCIS franchise, includes exclusive interviews with the stars of NCIS, NCIS: LOS ANGELES, NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, NCIS: HAWAI’I and NCIS: SYDNEY. The cast and guest stars share favorite memories and behind-the-scenes moments from 20 years’ worth of never-before-seen interviews from the ET vault. ET’s Kevin Frazier hosts from the NCIS studio lot, where the flagship show has been filmed and produced by CBS Studios for two decades.

Also included is a rare look inside with the cast and crews to produce TV’s #1 primetime drama franchise. The special reveals new details about the origins of NCIS including how the multi-show, global phenomenon was created and changed the face of the real NCIS.

Additionally, fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the franchise’s 1,000th episode, an episode of NCIS that will air Monday, April 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Based on everything that we’ve heard so far, the 1,000th episode of the franchise is going to feature appearances from Daniela Ruah and Vanessa Lachey to represent the rest of the franchise. Is there a chance more are coming? Sure, but the writers and producers obviously want to keep some things under wraps.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

