NCIS season 21 finale spoilers: A new Katrina Law tease

The NCIS season 21 finale is slated to come on CBS at some point most likely in May — so how crazy are things going to ultimately become?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that this show does love its jaw-droppers and the end of their seasons, whether it be the return of Cote de Pablo a few years back or Torres’ future being in jeopardy last May. While it may be a bit too early for there to be a ton of details out there about the episode, we do at least have the following rather-interesting tease from Katrina Law to TV Insider:

“A lot happens in the season finale that tests all of our characters and puts everybody in a life-or-death situation … It’ll be interesting to see people’s mentality when they come out, and how that one experience has changed them.”

Just when it comes to this, we tend to think that the odds are pretty darn high that we’re going to get some sort of cliffhanger at the end. This show does them well, and while we don’t technically know that there’s going to be a season 22 down the road, it does feel like close to a sure thing. We tend to think that a renewal will be confirmed before we get around to the finale and there is a lot still to look forward to here.

When will more specifics be announced here?

If we are going to see the finale in May, it does feel like mid-to-late April is when a few more details could start to trickle in here. CBS wants you to watch! Because of that, they are not going to hold on to all of their cards forever.

