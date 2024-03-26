NCIS season 21 episode 6 promo: The alien investigation

After focusing a good bit on family this week, NCIS season 21 episode 6 in seven days is going in a completely different direction. To be specific, we are looking towards aliens! Who would’ve thought that the show would go a Close Encounters direction right now?

Well, we should go ahead and note that we highly doubt we are talking about real aliens here. The more likely scenario is that someone is deliberately trying to make the team believe that there is something extraterrestrial going on, which almost feels like a Scooby-Doo effect.

Based on the promo that we law last night for this episode, though, it does feel as though some of that paranormal paranoia may be working. When Parker asks the team who among them believes that aliens are involved, Torres raises his hand! There is something also unusual about the pattern of bullet holes.

This is one of those episodes where we wonder if the producers knew that it would be airing on April Fools’ Day or not, mostly because it feels like the perfect story for such a “holiday.” Sure, there will be some serious moments, but we also think a lot of humor is coming, as well — also, we do still think it is going to fit into the framework of what NCIS is as a show and there will not be all that much of a concentrated effort to change that. After all, why do something like that at the end of the day when the show you have works so well?

Leading into this episode, the one thing that does make us sad is that we’re already at the halfway point of the season. This shortened episode order is blowing by!

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 21 episode 6 when it arrives on CBS?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

