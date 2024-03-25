NCIS season 21 episode 6 spoilers: A story about UFOs?

It is true that NCIS season 21 episode 6 is going to air on April 1, but this is no joke — aliens are going to be a big part of the next episode! Or, at the very least, the idea of aliens will be. “Strange Invaders” is the title for the next installment and based on what we know right now, some weird stuff is ahead.

Before we go any further here, why not set the stage? You can do that by seeing the official NCIS season 21 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Strange Invaders” – After discovering a navy pilot’s body riddled with unusual wounds, NCIS’ investigation draws the team into the rabbit hole of UFO conspiracy theories, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

On the surface, this really feels like one of those episodes that will emphasize comedy and honestly, we have no issue with that at all. We also imagine that there could be a subplot in here for one of the cast members as well.

Let’s just say this: The idea of this story does appear to be pretty tailor-made for an actor like Gary Cole, who has made a name for himself over the years doing some offbeat and wacky projects. Why not give him the tools to cook a little bit here? On paper, it at least makes a certain amount of sense.

The only unfortunate news to share here is that on the other side of this episode, there is going to be a hiatus — even if it’s a short one. The plan here is to see “A Thousand Yards” moving into April 15.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

