NCIS season 21: Sean Murray’s new tease for franchise milestone

There are a lot of big things coming as we get further into NCIS season 21, and that includes the 1,000th episode for the whole franchise. Obviously, this is a big deal — there is no way around that!

Who would have thought that any show would make it to this point? It is such an unbelievably hard hill to climb, especially when you consider how difficult it even is to get a show on the air, let alone make it in a way that is affordable for a good span of time. Yet, it has happened here and the hope for this episode (airing later this spring) is that there are nods and Easter eggs aplenty.

So far, we know that Vanessa Lachey (Jane Tennant) and Daniela Ruah (Kensi Blye-Deeks) will each be turning up, and there could be other surprises beyond that! Here is what Sean Murray had to say to TV Insider:

“My favorite thing of what we’ve done in the 1,000th episode is we have got little Easter eggs and things hidden all through the episode—and not even just hidden. We call back to a lot of things, but it’s a little hard to describe … It’s a great show for the people that are just tuning in for the first time or new fans. For the people that have been with us for a long time, it’s really something special because you’re going to see, like I said, Easter eggs of things. You’re going to see things that tip-off to old episodes, famous episodes that we did. Little moments. We have characters come back that we haven’t seen in a very long time.”

What could that mean? We’d love for there to be a Cote de Pablo appearance given that the Tony – Ziva spin-off is in the works, and who knows? At some point, it would be great to see Mark Harmon, as well. If the producers could keep that a secret in advance, hats off to them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

