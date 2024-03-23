NCIS season 21 episode 5: ‘The Plan’ sneak peeks

In just two days NCIS season 21 episode 5 is going to air on CBS — want to learn more about “The Plan” right now?

Well, the first thing that we can get into here is rather simple for one Timothy McGee. If you had not heard as of yet, this story is going to give Sean Murray’s character a chance to dive a little bit into his fast. To be specific, think in terms of his DNA. As it turns out, he is part Danish in addition to being Irish, and there is a surprise family connection in here!

So, who could it be? The sneak peeks for this episode (watch here) do not necessarily give a lot away, but given that Jessica Knight has Dutch in her background, that feels reasonably possible. Of course, would CBS give that way in some of these previews? It feels more like this is an opportunity to deliver one of the funnier twists possible: The idea of McGee being related to Alden Parker.

Do we know that character’s ancestry yet? No, but at the same time it’d be funny if Gary Cole’s character is Danish given his love of pastries.

As for what else is ahead…

A lot of the other sneak peeks for this episode revolve around Feng, Jessica’s dad who is in charge of the Far East field office. Someone tied closely to him is involved in a murder investigation, so what does that mean to him? There is clear tension between him and his daughter over some apparent secrets that have been kept.

To go along with this, we should also go ahead and note that there is an explanation to Jessica having a different last name from her father — she did not want any preferential treatment upon joining NCIS. That is coming from Jimmy, who has yet to meet Feng in any of the previews. Let’s just say we’re afraid for him already…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

