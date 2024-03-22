NCIS season 22: CBS boss on potential renewal

Based on all of the news that is currently out there, it appears as though an NCIS season 22 renewal is likely over at CBS. After all, consider the fact that two new shows in the franchise have been announced in the past few months! The Gibbs prequel and Tony / Ziva Paramount+ show join NCIS: Sydney, which was recently picked up for another season at the network. It seems to be all-systems-go when it comes to producing content in this world.

So does this mean that the network is ready to announce that season 22 for the flagship is happening? Not necessarily, but there is no cause for concern. Speaking about this show’s future in a far-reaching piece over at Deadline, CBS boss Amy Reisenbach had the following message to pass along:

Like we talked about it a couple months ago, NCIS is a cornerstone of our schedule. The actors love doing it, and the writers continue to fire on all cylinders. As far as the future, we’re thrilled to have them on the air and they want to keep doing it, so we’re going to keep doing it.

Thankfully, there is zero evidence out there that the cast and/or writers are tired of this job. Even if it can be all-encompassing on the standard 22-episode seasons, the vibes around set seem to be good and everyone has a solid bond. It also is a steady job that allows at least a little bit of flexibility for other projects during the summer.

For the time being, our expectation is that you will probably get a renewal for both NCIS and its Hawaii spin-off next month, prior to their finales airing. That way, you can watch the end of each season without worrying too much about what the future could hold.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

