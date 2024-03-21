NCIS season 21 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Space Invaders’ scoop!

If you love NCIS episodes that veer somewhat on the wacky side, you may love season 21 episode 6. After all, early news about “Space Invaders” tends to make us think that we’re going to see something that is almost otherworldly at times. How else are you meant to view a story that has aliens front and center for much of it?

Before we go any further, let’s get more into what makes this installment so unique, and courtesy of the official synopsis below:

“Strange Invaders” – After discovering a navy pilot’s body riddled with unusual wounds, NCIS’ investigation draws the team into the rabbit hole of UFO conspiracy theories, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do tend to think that Alden Parker could be the sort of guy who really dives head-first into this sort of stuff and honestly, isn’t that the fun that comes with casting someone like Gary Cole in this role? That’s at least what we would say about it on the surface!

Still, this feels like the classic case of something looking outlandish that, in reality, has some sort of reasonable explanation once you start to pick it apart within the confines of an hour. This is one of the things that this show does a really good job at.

Is there also a chance that there will be a personal subplot in the midst of all this? Given that NCIS typically has one of these presented within most of their stories, we do think that it’s likely — we’ll just have to wait and see here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

