Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 renewal: April 2024 update

With us now in the month of April, so are we getting closer to some more news coming out on a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2?

Let’s just start things off here with a reminder — there is a chance that there are a lot of great stories to tell within this world. There are so many time periods to play around in and beyond just that, there was a recent big-budget success story in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It faring well so far does most likely raise aware in the Monsterverse show, which streams over at Apple TV+.

Unfortunately, at the moment nothing has been decided when it comes to the future of the series. Yet, at the same time we remain hopeful. The biggest reason that we have not heard about a renewal so far is more than likely tied to the following: This is an expensive production. To devise another season of this is not something that comes about likely. You have to schedule it out, plan ahead, and have a lot of conversations with people in power. After all, a second season here would likely factor into some other movies down the road — even if they are not required viewing.

Even if we do get a season 2 announced for the show this month, we are still going to be waiting a long time to see it arrive. Given the amount of effects required here, we imagine that a late 2025 release date would be a best-case scenario. Be prepared to wait, but we are still crossing our fingers and hoping for the best.

Also, can we have some more monsters in season 2? You don’t want to overdo it, but that cameo from Godzilla in the finale was a part of what made the show so exciting.

What are you most excited to see moving into a potential Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2?

